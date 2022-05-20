Friday, 20 May 2022

President Ersin Tatar, reacting to protests made by the CTP before the UBP-DP-YDP coalition government received a vote of confidence at the Assembly yesterday, stated that “he does not find it right to do politics in a way that will shake the political balances from history” and urged everyone to be prudent, Yeniduzen reported.

Pointing out that there were some discourses against Turkey in yesterday’s protests, President Tatar said, “I am very curious about who is leading them and who is involved with these matters. The Turkish Cypriot people do not approve of such actions. These things are being taken to other places“, he said.

Speaking to the TAK news agency, President Tatar said:

“We have a State, a Republic here… We have been fighting for centuries. Every person wants to have the right to self-government and to establish a state. Sovereignty is self-government and self-determination. No one will, nor should they, favour the way others rule you. But some events are happening in this country. They are trying to attract people to other places, they are trying to confuse them“, he said.

President Tatar went on to say that he was aware of the economic crisis in the country and said, “There is a crisis all over the world. There is the Ukraine-Russia issue… The third world war may not have started, but there is a situation as serious as the third world war, because there is a large stockpiling. We see an increase in food, oil and gas prices. Of course we have had devaluation. All of these combined resulted in a price tag. There is not much our state can do here. In the Republic of Turkey, there are similar situations in terms of cost of living. It is also in Southern Cyprus. Are we going to make concessions by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus just because these are happening now?” he asked.

President Tatar said that the issue was “associated with deep, political issues” and there had been an attempt to divide the people.

Yeniduzen