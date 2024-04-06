President Ersin Tatar met with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres at midday on Friday (7pm TRNC time) at UN Headquarters in New York, Kibris Postasi reports.

Making a statement to the press about the meeting at the UN Headquarters after the meeting, President Tatar stated that he explained to the UN Secretary-General the position of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the two Cypriot states and equal international status regarding the Cyprus issue, and emphasised that unfair embargoes should be lifted.

Tatar also said that it was not possible for the negotiations to start from where they left off in Crans-Montana (Switzerland 2017).

Prior to his meeting with Guterres, Tatar gave an interview with AA News Agency in Washington where he spoke about the long-term inequalities suffered by the Turkish Cypriots.

Kibris Postasi