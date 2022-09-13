Tuesday, 13 September 2022

President Ersin Tatar expressed his sadness on behalf of the TRNC and Turkish Cypriot people by signing the Book of Condolence created at the British High Commissioner following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the statement issued by the Presidency, Tatar, who was welcomed by the newly-appointed British High Commissioner İrfan Siddiq OBE, wrote the following in the Book of Condolence:

“On behalf of the TRNC and Turkish Cypriot people, we share your deep sorrow for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. My deepest condolences to King Charles III, all members of the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered fondly as a person who devoted her life to the service of her country and people, supporting charities and diverse communities, and a source of strength and inspiration in the world. During this time of mourning, our prayers are with King Charles III, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. May the soul of Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace”.

Kibris Postasi