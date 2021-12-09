President Ersin Tatar, on Friday, will meet the new UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and Chief of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, Yeniduzen reported.

Stewart, who was appointed to replace Elizabeth Spehar, whose term of office expired on November 30, took up his duties this week, and will meet President Tatar at the Presidential Palace at 3 pm tomorrow.

Colin Stewart also serves as Deputy Special Counsel to the UN Secretary-General. As UNFICYP Chief, he will host the UN’s “End of Year Reception”. Both Cypriot community leaders will attend the reception which will have a limited number of guests attending because of Covid restrictions.

The reception will be held at the Ledra Palace Hotel, located in the buffer zone in Nicosia, at 7 pm on Tuesday, 14 December.

Yeniduzen