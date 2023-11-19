Sunday, 19 November 2023

President Ersin Tatar paid a visit to London to commemorate the founding of the TRNC. He met with leaders of the Turkish Cypriot community in South London, BRT reports.

Speaking at the meeting hosted by Turkish Cypriot businessman Eddie Ertan, President Tatar pointed out that Turkish Cypriot people are successful wherever they are and emphasised the importance of working together for the recognition and development of the TRNC.

Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot people have never given up the struggle, and that they have continued their efforts to develop the state and increase its recognition with the support of the Republic of Turkey.

Stating that he was pleased to meet with the leaders of the Turkish Cypriot community in South London, Tatar noted that he will continue to work shoulder to shoulder with them for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Ertan replied that he celebrated Tatar ‘s vision and leadership. He said he appreciated Tatar’s commitment to peace, stability and progress, as well as his determined efforts to strengthen international relations and promote dialogue.

He added that President Tatar continues to work tirelessly to provide a bright and prosperous future for all citizens, guiding North Cyprus with his determination and endurance in the face of difficulties and uncertainties.

Ertan concluded by wishing Tatar success in the sustainable development, cooperation and peace efforts of North Cyprus.

BRTK