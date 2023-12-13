President Ersin Tatar’s new Special Representative has been announced as Güneş Onar, Yeniduzen reports.

Onar replaces the long-serving Ergün Olgun, who “resigned” from his post at the Presidency. His resignation came after he announced at a panel discussion Eastern Mediterranean University on the Cyprus issue that “they have removed the condition of recognition in order to return to negotiations”.

This comment was announced by the United Nations as a new development prior to beginning new negotiations between the two Cypriot communities. Notably, no announcement was made by the Presidency.

Ergun Olgun, who is aged 80 has been a long standing supporter of an independent Turkish Cypriot state and has served all nationalist presidents leaders from the late Rauf Denktash to Dervish Eroglu to Ersin Tatar, said he was that retiring rather than resigning.

He denied speculation that his comment on new conditions for the Cyprus talks had upset President Tatar or Turkey.

“I am 80 years old. I don’t know how many more healthy years I have left. I want to spend time with my family”, he said.

New Representative Güneş Onar

Güneş Onar was born in 1974. After attending Turkish Maarif College, he graduated from Boğaziçi University, Department of Political Science and International Relations. He worked as a reporter, news manager and editor in various media organisations.

Onar began working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Third Secretary in 2003. He took part in working groups and technical committees during the Annan Plan negotiation process. In 2004, he participated in the training program at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for three months, and in 2005 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey for seven months.

In 2006, he was assigned to the TRNC Washington Representation. Onar, who completed his term at the Washington Representation in April 2010 and returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed to the Presidential Negotiation Committee in May 2010. During his term as head of committee, he took part in the Geneva, Greentree-1, Greentree-2 Leaders’ summits held under the supervision of the UN Secretary-General, and in delegations attended on the international platform, including cross-visits to Athens.

Onar was appointed Director of Presidential Consultancy and Political Affairs in 2013, and Deputy Prime Minister and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2018.

Following the end of his term as Undersecretary on January 11, 2021, Onar has been serving as the Coordinator of the Presidential Trust-Building Measures and Bi-Communal Technical Committees since January 18, 2021.

