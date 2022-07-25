Monday, 25 July, 2022

The municipality of Tatlısu, which is a part of the Cittaslow network, continues to produce and beautify the region by preserving its own culture, nature and structure, BRTK reported.

An event was held on Sunday to mark the planting of lavender three years ago. The aim is to create a new market for the herb which has many uses.

Speaking at the event, Tatlısu Mayor Hayri Orçan said that they had extracted the oil from the lavender with newly-purchased equipment.

Lavender producer Ayşegül Bolat, director of Karpaz Lavender Garden, explained that she was cultivating state-sponsored lavender in the village of Ziyamet so that they can produce lavender oil, lavender soap and her own lavender cosmetics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, said that they had done their best to support lavender production in the country and turn it into an economic commodity. He thanked everyone who contributed to the production of lavender, the use of which has many applications.

BRTK