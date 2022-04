Monday, 11 April 2022

A strike at the Famagusta and Iskele Tax Office and Motor Vehicles branches of districts is being held today, Yeniduzen reported.

The strike has been organised by KTAMS, KAMU-SEN, KAMU-İŞ and Vergi-Sen unions who have said “No to Extinction and Impoverishment”.

The unions will make a press statement at 10:30 am in front of the Famagusta branch of the Tax Office.

Yeniduzen