The government increase in tax rates from 37 percent to 40 percent is unconstitutional, General Secretary of the CTP Asım Akansoy says, Yeniduzen reports.

Akansoy stated that the government had announced the tax increase in the Official Gazette without consulting parliament. This is unconstitutional, he said, adding that the CTP in cooperation with NGOs will take legal action against this move.

He pointed out that when the CTP held office, the party tried to ease the tax burden on wage earners.

The maximum Income Tax Tax Rate was reduced from 45 percent in 2006 to 40 percent and further to 37 percent in 2007, said Akansoy.

