Tuesday, 5 April, 2022

The Council of Ministers has reduced the tax on alcoholic beverages. The price per litre of imported alchoholic drinks have been cut from 50 TL to 25 TL, Yeniduzen reported.

Accordingly, imported drinks are down from 50 TL to 25 TL per litre, local spirits are down from 40 TL to 15 TL per litre, wine from 20 TL to 7 TL per litre, bottled beer down from 15 TL to 5 TL per litre and draft beer is down from 17.5 TL to 6 TL.

Yeniduzen