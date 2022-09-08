LGC News logo

Taxi Driver Hit by Drunk Driver

Thursday, 8 September 2022

A taxi driver is in intensive care after being hit by a drunk driver in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Ozan Polat (19), a taxi driver, was standing outside his vehicle, arguing with his passengers, when he was knocked down by a 24-year-old drunk driver, only identified as AJO.

The incident occurred on Atatürk Caddesi in Gönyeli, at around 03:30 this morning.

The driver who was speeding, had 93 milligrams of alcohol in his system and was arrested.

The taxi driver Ozan Polat, who was seriously injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital, where he remains in intensive care following surgery. 

Yeniduzen

