Wednesday, 4 May 2022

The Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce (KTTO) London representative office will open with a ceremony to be held on Thursday, 5 May, Kibris Postasi reported.

The KTTO delegation headed by Turgay Deniz will attend the opening ceremony of the new representative office in D’Arblay Street in London’s Soho district.

It is thought that there could be significant opportunities to improve relations between North Cyprus and England following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. The KKTO, through its London office, also aims to strengthen relations with the Turkish Cypriots living in the UK, of whom there are 300,000.

The Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce set the goals it wants to achieve through its representation in London as follows:

Finding customers in the UK for goods and services produced in Northern Cyprus.

To link organisations that will increase cooperation between companies and bring investors together.

To strengthen the ties between Turkish Cypriots living in the UK and Northern Cyprus.

To respond to information requests and inquiries from business people.

To guide investors who want to invest in Northern Cyprus.

Lobbying for the elimination of the problems arising in the trade between the two countries and mediating the disputes that may arise between the companies.

The office to be opened in London by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce will be the third representative office abroad. The chamber also has representations in Ankara and Brussels.

Kibris Postasi