Wednesday, 8 November 2023

The Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers Union (KTOEÖS) has announced that they will hold a demonstration, previously postponed, tomorrow in front of the Assembly building and the Ministry of National Education. The demonstration was delayed due to the death of a teacher at Kurtuluş High School, Kibris Postasi reports.

The demonstration has been organised on the grounds that the lives of children, all unions, institutions, the environment, the social structure, and health and education are under threat.

The union will begin the march from their headquarters at 3pm and hold a rally in front of the Assembly at 3.30pm and then march to the Ministry of National Education at 4pm.

A written statement on behalf of the union’s board of directors, KTOEÖS Secretary-General Tahir Gökçebel, claimed that many policies imposed on society, being implemented by the government, attack all institutions, assets, and organisations by using social engineering.

Gökçebel argued in his statement that policies issued for the purpose of discrediting, disorganisation, and rendering ineffective are being implemented through pro-government media channels and a perception operation. He claimed that every institution, doctor, teacher, public servant, worker, and every segment of society is systematically under attack.

He went on to say that economic, social, educational, and health policies are being implemented for the purpose of ideological and social transformation and shaping. Gökçebel alleged that attacks against unions, employees, and institutions are evident in state electricity authority Kib-Tek, Ercan Airport, healthcare, education, and every other field.

Gökçebel also claimed that the public is being impoverished, and that “privileges, corruption, and irregularities have reached their peak“.

Kibris Postasi