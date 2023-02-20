Monday, 20 February 2023

The Secretary-General of the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union Burak Maviş, has welcomed the promise by Education Minister Nazim Çavuşoğlu that school buildings will be renovated and unsafe buildings demolished, Kibris Postasi reports.

Mavis stated that there are 159 public schools in North Cyprus, as well as private schools, kindergartens, rehabilitation centres and universities. He said that Nazım Çavuşoğlu’s decision to renovate the infrastructure of schools and demolish unsafe buildings was positive in terms of school safety.

Maviş emphasised that the new school building should harmonise with the environment, should be suitable for capacity increase and adhere to design codes. He pointed out that there are visible problems in school buildings in Yeniboğaziçi, Yeni Erenköy, Dikmen, Değirmenlik and Karakum. All schools should be the most earthquake-resistant buildings.

He said that the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union has been questioning the safety of schools for years providing photographs and reports, and that they had informed the public that the infrastructure of schools should be strengthened.

Accusing the government of neglecting schools, Maviş said that “representation and hospitality” expenses, employment of friends and relatives and waste have become more important.

Pointing out that 80 percent of the schools affiliated to the Primary Education Department were built before 1974, Maviş noted that 7 percent of the schools were built between 1974-1999, 9 percent were built after 1999, and 4 percent were built in the last 5 years. In the meanwhile, some schools have had classrooms added or demolished, he said.

We don’t have to wait for an earthquake to improve school buildings, Maviş said.

Kibris Postasi