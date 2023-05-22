Monday, 22 May 2023

The Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS) and the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) are continuing their protests against the Teachers’ (Amendment) Bill on the grounds that it usurps the rights of teachers, Yeniduzen reports.

Both unions will issue a press statement today in front of the Ministry of Education.

The action of teachers seeking their rights has been ongoing in front of Parliament and the Prime Ministry for days, and today in front of the Ministry of Education.

Police teams took extensive security measures in front of the ministry.

The unions will make a statement by meeting with the schools regarding the exams that should start tomorrow.

The dispute between the teachers’ unions and the education ministry has been ongoing since last year.

Yeniduzen