A fire which broke out early this morning in Haspolat has been brought under control

According to the Police Press Officer, the fire broke out at around 5.40 am today at Gürdağ Ltd. a brick factory.

Fire brigade and Civil Defence teams using water from local municipality water tankers worked together to put out the blaze.

A damage assessment revealed that the roof of the factory, the warehouse containing the work tools, and the brick kiln section were damaged.

Meanwhile cooling work continues, and the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

