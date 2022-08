Sunday, 28 August 2022

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a road traffic accident on Saturday evening to cut free a 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in a vehicle, Kibris Postasi reported.

The car was being driven by a 17-year-old boy who had no driving licence, when he lost control of his steering on Kemal Deniz Caddesi in Alayköy, and the car hit a garden wall.

Both driver and passenger were taken to Nicosia State Hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Kibris Postasi