Monday, 18 July 2022

A teenage girl was found dead at her home in Mehmetcik on Sunday afternoon, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Dilaferuz Yokubova (16), a resident of Mehmetcik, was found dead in her residence at around 14.30 on Sunday.

It appears that she may have taken her own life. There is an ongoing investigation into her death.

Kibris Postasi