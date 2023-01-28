Saturday, 28 January 2023

A teenager has died in intensive care after he sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a bus last Friday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Mehmet Raif Koçak, aged 18, was hit by a careless bus driver while walking on the old Famagusta-Nicosia road.

Koçak, was taken to the Near East University Hospital after continuing his treatment in south Cyprus for a short time, however he died from his injuries.

The bus driver named as Erhan Çelik (59) was reportedly arrested at the time.

Kibris Postasi