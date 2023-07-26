Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Manager of the Civil Aviation Department Mustafa Sofi, made a statement about the recent power outage at the new terminal at Ercan Airport, BRT reports.

He said that the problem had arisen from a malfunction in one of the underground cables installed by Kib-Tek and the generators failing to automatically start up.

Twenty flights were affected leading to delays for 3,000 passengers, Sofi said.

When the generators were activated manually, all computers had to reset, which took time.

“There was both a power outage and a malfunction. As the civil aviation department, we act as a regulator and supervisor. According to the information I received from the airport management, necessary measures are taken and every effort is made to ensure that there is no long-term interruption. We need to tolerate such disruptions at a newly opened airport, no matter where in the world it is. Fault-related situations may occur from time to time. It is possible that we will meet them in the future. It is normal to have interruptions and these disruptions, and the operating company should make an effort to avoid them”, he said.

BRTK