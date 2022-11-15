Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The Teknecik power station has run out of fuel, Caglayan Cesurer, President of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen) announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

In a written statement, Cesurer said that the Teknecik Power Plant was in danger of shutting down due to the lack of fuel as of yesterday, and went on to say the following:

“During the period when Erhan Arıklı was the Minister of Economy and Energy, the fuel problem for Kıb-Tek was not resolved, an attempt to make an interstate agreement was made with TPIC and fuel could not be delivered. Again, the fuel problem was persistently given to TPIC, and not only that, but the council of ministers made two decisions. The result is that there is no supply ship or TPIC, and it is not clear when the ship will arrive at Teknecik Power Plant”.

He went on to say that former energy minister Sunat Atun also signed an agreement with TPIC with a 5-year purchase guarantee and it should not be forgotten that even he had a problem regarding deliveries of fuel oil to Kıb-Tek.

Kibris Postasi