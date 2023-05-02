Tuesday, 2 May 2023

All telecoms subscribers must pay their bills charged up to 31 March by 12 May at the latest, the Telecommunication Department has announced, Kibris Postasi

A statement issued by the department said: “As of the end of March 31, 2023, the voice, data and internet services of the subscribers whose accounts have not been closed and who have open accounts will be cut off via computers. In addition, as of the end of October 2022, the lines of all our subscribers who owe six billing periods or more to our department will be cancelled and their subscriptions will be cancelled”.

Subscribers were called to apply to the nearest Telecommunication Office accounting office or contracted banks in order not to lose their services.

