Thursday, 9 February 2023

The Ministry of Health has published a hotline mobile number for immediate relatives of citizens who were in Turkey during the earthquakes and have not yet been heard from, Kibris Postasi reports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health those enquiring about potentially missing relatives due to the earthquake were asked to call 05391190726.

The death total from the two earthquakes which occurred in Kahramanmaraş in Turkey four days ago has risen to 14,001.

Kibris Postasi