Thursday, 15 June 2023

Mobile phone provider Telsim will switch to 4.5G [pre-5G] on 30 July, Kibris Postasi reports.

Telsim General Manager Sefer Tüz, speaking at a press conference announcing the launch of 4.5G, said that there is an educated young population which knows world standards in Northern Cyprus. “As an industry, we want to realise the digital transformation of this country. The end of July is history for us, we are ready for 4.5G”, Tüz stated.

Pointing out that Telsim has invested in 4.5G, Tüz said, “We are ready to use our resources. We must now work to transition to 5G. We will continue to increase our speed even more. We will continue as a sector, not a competition“, he said.

Kibris Postasi