Temperatures which are above seasonal norms will continue to hover around 19-22 C this week, the Met Office has said.

The forecast from February 27 to March 4, is as follows: It will be partly cloudy throughout the week, and on Saturday it will be partly cloudy, or very cloudy at times with occasional showers.

The highest temperature will generally be around 19 – 22 C inland and on the coast.

The wind will generally blow from the north and east, moderate to occasionally strong.

