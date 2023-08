Sunday, 13 August 2023

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will be 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above seasonal norms.

The forecast until the evening of Thursday 17 August is that temperatures will be between 41-43 C inland and 38-40 C on the coast.

It also advises that anyone going out in the sun between midday and 4pm should take adequate precautions in order to avoid heat stroke.

Yeniduzen