Sunday, 10 September 2023

Occasional showers or thunderstorms are forecast for today and Monday, the Met Office has said.

The forecast until 15 September is that air temperatures will be between 34-37 C inland and 30-33 C on the coast.

There will be mist patches tomorrow morning then the skies generally will be clear with the occasional cloud for the remainder of the week.

Winds will generally blow moderate from the south and west but strong on rainy days.

Kibris Postasi