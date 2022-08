Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Temperatures for the week will be between 34-37 C inland and 30-33 on the coast for the first half of this week, the Met Office said, Kibris Postasi reported.

In the latter part of the week temperatures will rise to around 38-41 C inland and 33-36 C on the coast.

Winds will be moderate from the south and west.

Kibris Postasi