Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Temperatures will drop by 8 C from Wednesday to Friday, the Met Office has forecast, Yeniduzen reports.

There will be some fog tomorrow morning, with occasional showers. The remainder of the week will be partly cloudy.

The highest temperatures today will be between 22-25 C, falling to between 14-17 C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Winds will be generally moderate from the south and west, with occasional strong gusts. On Wednesday winds will increase to storm force.

Yeniduzen