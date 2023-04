Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Temperatures are expected to reach 29-32 C today and Wednesday today and then reduce to between 22-25 C inland and on the coast until next Monday, the Met Office has said.

Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be moderate to occasionally strong from the south and west for the next two days and backing north for the remainder of the forecast period.

Dust in the atmosphere will remain until midnight on Wednesday.

Kibris Postasi