Monday, 10 July 2023

Air temperatures inland will reach between 40-43 C towards the end of the week, the Met Office has forecast.

Starting the week, inland temperatures will be around 36-39 C, while on the coast, temperatures will be around 30-33 C rising to 34-37 C towards the end of the week.

Winds will blow from the north and west, moderately strong at times.

Skies will remain clear throughout the week.

Kibris Postasi