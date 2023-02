Tuesday, 14 February 2023

A temporary fault on the telephone lines at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia means that the 112 Emergency service line is down and the three alternative numbers 0392-2236739/ 0392-2236833/ 0392-2236761 are also unavailable, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Ministry of Health, emergency calls can be made to the following mobile numbers:

0542 872 9389 or 0533 886 7652

Kibris Postasi