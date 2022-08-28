A section of Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard will be closed to traffic on Sunday because of rehearsals for the 30th August Victory Day celebrations parade, BRT reported.

The section between the Gönyeli roundabout and the Alpet Petrol Station will be closed to all traffic from 8am till noon.

While drivers wishing to access the Lefkoşa Industrial Zone will be able to do so from the Alpet Petrol Station junction, those wishing to access the Near East University Hospital will be able to do so from the new Lefkoşa Northern Ring road.

