Monday, 13 March 2023

Heavy rains flooded tents set up for Cumhuriyet High School in Geçitkale Postasi reports.

The tents were set up as temporary schools because of fears that the school, along with many others, were not earthquake proof.

Images of the tents were shared on social media.

The Chamber of Civil Engineers (IMO) has assessed 750 buildings belonging to 200 schools to see whether or not they can withstand an earthquake.

Kibris Postasi