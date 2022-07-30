Saturday, 30 July, 2022

A fire that broke out in the garbage dump in Lefke ten days ago continues to give off smoke, Kibris Postasi reported.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Emirali Deveci, said that a firefighting helicopter had been deployed to control the fire, however, the Mayor of Lefke, Aziz Kaya, said that the helicopter had only dumped five loads of water on the fire and had then left.

Kaya said, “I don’t know why he [only] poured five buckets of water and left“. He said that the municipality and fire services continue to work together.

According to the municipality’s Facebook page, around 400 truckloads of soil had been dumped on the fire. Employees and firefighters have been cooling the smoking garbage with water. They were also critical of other authorities who, they, claimed had merely stood by and watched.

Currently, there is no fire, but it is still giving off smoke.

Kibris Postasi