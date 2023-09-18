Monday, 18 September 2023

The cost of fuel has increased ten times in they last two months, Yeniduzen reports.

The newspaper reflected the outrage and sense of hopelessness felt by local citizens on average salaries who say that their earnings only cover the cost fuel. The cost of living is indexed to foreign currencies and the devalued Turkish Lira is reflected in the endless rise in the cost of living.

One individual described the cost of fuel as “Official robbery”, while another stated that they were doing everything in their power to ensure that their children leave the island in pursuit of a better life elsewhere.

Meanwhile, another citizen, who viewed the cost of fuel from a different perspective, said that he had sold his vehicle and bought an electric vehicle. Stating that there will be no petrol vehicles in 10 years with developing technology, the citizen said, “I am fed up. I got rid of paying for petrol“.

Currently the price per litre of fuel is 95 octane petrol – 32.21TL, 98 octane – 32.77 TL, Euro Diesel – 31.65 TL and paraffin – 31.65 TL.

Yeniduzen