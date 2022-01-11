Stocks of 10 kilo domestic gas bottles ran out on Friday, Yeniduzen reported.

Manager of KOOP-Gas, Nevzat Nevzat stated that their stock was depleted on Friday and that bottled gas could not be supplied to the market.

Nevzat said, “K-PET does not fill up, we cannot supply cylinder gas to the market, our stocks ran out on Friday. The ship has arrived, we are waiting for supplies. The problem in the market will be resolved as soon as the supplies from the ship begin,” he said.

He said that a ship arrived on the island today to supply bottled gas, however he added that there may be a few days’ delay due to changing weather conditions.

Nevzat emphasised that rumours of price increases are unfounded.

