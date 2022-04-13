Wednesday, 13 April 2022

An interim order to halt the tender for the Lapta Marina Hotel has been issued by the court, Yeniduzen reported. Greenpeace filed for an interim order on the grounds that the tender violated the Environment Law, the Tender Law and the Good Administration Law, the head of Greenpeace, Feriha Tel said. She added that an interim warrant hearing will be held on April 18.

The project was to build a luxury five-star hotel and 400 yacht marina on the site of Sardunya Bay.

Allegations of Unfair Competition

Lapta Municipality began an initiative to open a tender for construction of the hotel and marina. Prior to local elections, a number of allegations were brought regarding the handling of this initiative.

It was alleged that Lapta Mayor Mustafa Aktuğ told the members of the Municipal Council that ‘investors had arrived to meet and are in consultation’ regarding the marina project. It was also said that meeting with the investors one-on-one before the tender, raised some doubts. It was argued that pre-bid negotiations led to ‘unfair competition’.

Yeniduzen