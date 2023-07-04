Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Test flights from the new runway at the new Ercan Airport terminal will be held on Wednesday, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport,

members of the press who want to follow the test flights should be at the new Ercan Airport terminal before 09:00, and that at 09:00 T&T Technical Coordinator Naci Işık will give a briefing to the press about the test flights.

The test flights, which will start at 10:00 after the briefing, will be carried out by the Minister of Public Works and Transport. It was noted that Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı will also be present.

Kibris Postasi