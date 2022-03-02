Wednesday, 2 March, 2022.

The Covid-19 test certificate requirement will no longer be required for vaccinated people crossing the internal borders of the island, a United Nations Cyprus Spokesperson has announced, Yeniduzen reported.

As from 9am on Thursday, 3 March, the new rule will be in place.

Those who have been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTECh vaccines 14 days after the last dose will not be required to take a PCR or Antigen test prior to crossing internal borders from either side. Vaccinations will be considered valid for up to seven months after the last dose of the primary vaccine has been given or a booster dose.

Concerning those who have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines 14 days after the 2nd dose (one dose in the case of Johnson&Johnson), the validity period will be up to three months from the last dose of the primary vaccine or the administration of a booster dose.

Persons deemed to be unvaccinated will need to provide:

7-day negative PCR or Rapid test for Children 5-11 years old, unvaccinated high school students and Kato Pyrgos residents. A 72-hour negative PCR test or a 48-hour Rapid negative test is required for u nvaccinated persons, aged 12 years and over, and vaccinated persons who have not received a booster dose after the vaccine validity period described above.

