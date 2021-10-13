The UBP-DP-YDP coalition government will resign, Chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP), Prime Minister Ersan Saner said, Kibris Postasi reported.

The prime minister said that the repeated inability to make a quorum to hold the parliamentary general assembly, the divisions in the coalition parties and the lack of cooperation from the opposition parties have led to this point.

Saner stated that “the quorum problem in the parliament, the developments in the two government partner parties and some problems that have arisen within the government have brought about our resignation.

“As everyone knows, the tripartite coalition of the National Unity Party, the Democrat Party, and the Rebirth Party was formed, in a sense, as the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and the People’s Party (HP) escaped their responsibilities while the Covid-19 epidemic was escalating.

“The coalition protocol was signed on December 8, 2020. As I stated when I received the vote of confidence from the Assembly of the Republic on December 19, 2020, the main aim of our government was to overcome the epidemic and the economic problems it brought with the least amount of trouble.

“Despite all the problems that we experienced from the outside and inside, we were successful in these two areas.

“We are one of the top five countries in the world in the fight against the pandemic.

“Thanks to the Economic and Financial Cooperation Protocol that we signed with Motherland Turkey, we have provided serious assurance in terms of overcoming the problems of our economy and entering a new development process.

“And yet, we are experiencing a quorum problem in the meeting of our Assembly, which has started its new term work since the beginning of October.

“And this hinders the legislative work that we need to do in order to fulfill the various needs of the country to carry out actions for our people.

“Finally, the rejection of our proposal, which we made in good faith, to determine the date of the early elections, showed that we will not be able to receive the necessary understanding and support from our interlocutors for the work of this Assembly.

“In addition to these, there are problems experienced within the two coalition partner parties.

“Therefore, the quorum problem in the Parliament, the developments in the two government partner parties and some problems that arose within the government has caused me to put resignation on my agenda.

“From this point of view, I will visit our President as soon as possible and present the resignation of the government to him”.

Kibris Postasi