Friday, 29 September 2023

The country is in a chaotic state, former President Mehmet Ali Talat Talat said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a Kibris Postasi TV broadcast, Talat said, “There are serious problems in everything, from the Cyprus problem to daily life”.

He said that the country was badly governed and the people were struggling to make ends meet.

“We have probably never been in such a bad situation. There is also bad management“, Talat said.

Pointing out that current President Ersin Tatar is not holding talks with anyone regarding the Cyprus Issue he said: “It has been registered at the United Nations (UN) Security Council that a solution in Cyprus cannot be based on two states. Despite this, if Tatar still advocates a solution based on two states, who would he meet with?” he asked.

Talat pointed out that the solution efforts went back even further than the period of the late Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş and said, “Denktaş used to meet [with his interlocutors]. He would not say, ‘If you do not recognise the two states, I will not meet [with anyone].’ “He never ran away from the table“, said Talat.

Talat said that the Turkish Cypriots have virtually no presence in the international arena. “We will probably have to wait for President Tatar to complete his duty in order for there to be a new development in the Cyprus problem“, Talat said.

He pointed out that Turkey is not expected to make any moves regarding the Cyprus issue and said, “In any case, Turkey will be in a very serious jam“.

Prescription Fraud Investigation

Talat also spoke about the prescription fraud investigation and its effects. Stating that correct procedures should be implemented in order to prevent people committing corrupt acts, Talat said, “If malicious people do not apply correct procedures, they will take advantage of the gap“.

Pointing out that the laws and procedures in the country are wrong, Talat said, “Perhaps many doctors and pharmacists who were brought to court within the scope of the investigation are innocent. The press also exposes them. A person is innocent until convicted“, he said.

Kibris Postasi