Tuesday, 31 May 2022

An event organised by the French Embassy in Nicosia titled “The role of the media in the divided island”, marking the EU term presidency, will be held in the buffer zone tomorrow.

The speakers at the event will be Yeniduzen’s General Manager and Editor-in-Chief Cenk Mutluyakalı, Costas Constantionou from Politis newspaper and French journalist Pauline Adès-Mevel who is Spokesperson and Editor-in-Chief of Journalists Without Borders.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 1, beginning at 11.30am. at the “Café Europa 2022 in Nicosia” at the Home for Cooperation.

Yeniduzen