Monday, 4 April 2022

The state has no money to purchase fuel for Kib-Tek, Finance Minister Sunat Atun has admitted to parliament, Yeniduzen reported.

Kib-Tek has a debt of two billion Turkish Lira, Atun said.

He confessed that “The only reason for the lack of fuel is not the late arrival of the ship. The institution has no money to buy fuel. This wreck is ours”, he said.

Atun said that Kib-Tek’s financial losses have snowballed and created an avalanche after the recently increased electricity prices.

He also emphasised that the state has no more borrowing capacity.

Yeniduzen