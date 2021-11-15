On 15 November 1983, North Cyprus unilaterally declared its independence naming itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The first ceremony in Nicosia was held in front of the Nicosia Martyrs’ Monument at 08:00. At the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the monument, a moment of silence was observed, flags were raised to the accompaniment of the National Anthem, and the memorial book was signed.

President Ersin Tatar accepted congratulations within the framework of the 38th anniversary celebrations of the TRNC, BRT reported today.

The reception started at 09:00 at the Presidency of the Republic, President of the Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu, Representative of the Minister of National Defense, Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal, 28th Mechanized Infantry Division Commander Brigadier General Taner Uysal, 14th Armored Brigade Commander Brigadier General Kemal Balta, Security Forces Deputy Commander Infantry Colonel Kadir Bayraktar, a number of ministers, deputies, representatives of institutions and organizations and military personnel attended.

BRTK