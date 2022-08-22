Monday, 22 August 2022

A tender has been put out for the third time to complete construction of the new hospital in Kyrenia, Yeniduzen reported.

The price of the tenders has been set at 210,000,000 TL plus VAT and nine companies have applied so far. The cut off date is 27 September.

The last company to have successfully bid to complete the building was Gerçek İnşaat. However, the tender was cancelled due to the further devaluation of the Turkish Lira. The company’s bid was under 556,000 TL.

Construction of the new hospital has been plagued with problems. Changing governments under the leadership of the National Unity Party (UBP) were unable to complete the tender process of the partly constructed hospital, which was taken over in return for “insurance debts”.

Yeniduzen