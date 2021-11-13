According to the Cyprus Turkish Diabetes Association, 32 percent of the population of North Cyprus has Type 2 diabetes, Kibris Postasi reported.

In the message published by President of the Cyprus Turkish Diabetes Association Caner Arca, on the occasion of 14 November World Diabetes Day, he stated that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing in the TRNC, as it is in the world, and emphasised that diabetes can be prevented.

“The increase rate of the number of diabetics is three times higher than the European average”, said Arca.

“Diabetes is not destiny. It is not an ailment, a disease that will affect everyone”, he said. In his statement, Arca noted that Type 2 diabetes, which especially affects adults with excess weight and a family history of diabetes, is a preventable disease and its occurrence can be delayed for years.

Arca stated that this year, within the framework of the 14 November World Diabetes Day celebrations, the association will organise a “Diabetes Walk” event with the slogan “Diabetes Run” and “Diabetes Goes Away as You Walk” by highlighting the slogan “You Run Let’s Think about Diabetes” on Sunday, November 21.

In his message, Arca noted that the preventive health system recommended by the Diabetes Association should be developed by the Ministry of Health and made into a state policy.

Referring to the drug shortages in the country, Arca said, “While the numbers show how big a problem diabetes is in our country, people with diabetes cannot even be treated as stepchildren, on the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Arca noted that the lack of medicines in the hospital, the fact that many essential tests could not be carried out for months due to the lack of kits, and that diabetics are an ‘at risk’ group is a matter of great concern.

