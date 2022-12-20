Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Three men accused of the murder of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy on 8 February this year, appeared for the first hearing at Kyrenia Criminal Court today.

The defence lawyer for Ömer Tunç’ said that “Some of the documents and files presented at the PI hearing were not given to us. We are not ready for defence. We demand a new day for the hearing“, he said.

The defence lawyer representing the other two accused men, Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek, said, “We will be ready after the documents and files are given to us.

The judge decided that the trial be postponed to 13 January 2023 at 11:00, and the defendants should remain in custody during this period.

Kibris Postasi