Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Three men arrested in connection with the death of a welder in a workplace accident have appeared in court, Yeniduzen reports.

The welder, Adnan Özer was seriously injured after he fell from a height of 3.5 metres while working in a warehouse belonging to ‘Uncle Construction in the Alayköy Industrial Zone. He died on October 24 in the intensive care unit of Nicosia State Hospital, where he was being treated,

A report by the Department of Labour said that no security measure had been taken at the warehouse.

The three individuals arrested in connection with the accident were released on bail. They were banned from leaving the country and had to report to a police station once a week.

Yeniduzen