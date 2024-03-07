Three people have been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out in a workshop in Nicosia, Yeniduzen reports.

The fire broke out at Işıl Reklam in the Nicosia Industrial Zone yesterday evening at around 5.20 pm.

Fire Brigade, Civil Defence Teams and the police all intervened to quell the blaze.

All contents and flooring in the building were completely destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the “the excessive heating of cables as a result of welding work using electrical extension cables inside the workplace, which ignited flooring materials“.

Three workers who were found to have caused the fire due to negligence were arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

